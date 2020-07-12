Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (LEO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on July 31st

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 26.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $9.02.

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

