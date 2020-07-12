Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) versus AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Critical Review

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) and AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Draftkings and AdaptHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Draftkings N/A N/A N/A AdaptHealth N/A -14.40% 0.41%

10.1% of Draftkings shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Draftkings and AdaptHealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A AdaptHealth $529.64 million 1.64 -$15.00 million $0.30 62.67

Draftkings has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AdaptHealth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Draftkings and AdaptHealth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Draftkings 0 1 10 0 2.91 AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

Draftkings presently has a consensus price target of $44.09, suggesting a potential upside of 35.96%. AdaptHealth has a consensus price target of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 5.32%. Given Draftkings’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Draftkings is more favorable than AdaptHealth.

Summary

AdaptHealth beats Draftkings on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

