DopeCoin Price Tops $0.0015 on Major Exchanges (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DopeCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. DopeCoin has a total market capitalization of $172,494.68 and approximately $4,700.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DopeCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00479970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000482 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003220 BTC.

About DopeCoin

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com . DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DopeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DopeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DopeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.