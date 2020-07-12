Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives “Hold” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DPZ. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $387.93.

Shares of DPZ opened at $398.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $398.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $336.89.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total transaction of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

