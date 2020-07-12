Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after MKM Partners raised their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $375.00. MKM Partners currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Domino’s Pizza traded as high as $395.99 and last traded at $395.02, with a volume of 301293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $385.50.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. OTR Global raised Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,070. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.89. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

