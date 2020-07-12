Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Raised to $100.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.68.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 335.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

