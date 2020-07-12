DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 28,276 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day moving average is $120.51. The company has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

