DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,606 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,562,000 after acquiring an additional 26,277 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 300,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 197,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

NYSE VAR opened at $118.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $150.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $794.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.99 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 7.51%. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

