Diversified Trust Co Makes New $219,000 Investment in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,796 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $38,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Northcoast Research cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

GNRC stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.23 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,181,470.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,028.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,278,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,978 shares of company stock valued at $6,187,435 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

