Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 14th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

Diversified Royalty stock opened at C$1.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.92. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.44. The company has a market cap of $230.69 million and a PE ratio of -950.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.37.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$7.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIV. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Pi Financial lowered their price target on Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

