Dinero (DIN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

Dinero (CURRENCY:DIN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Dinero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Trade Satoshi. Dinero has a market cap of $995.64 and $2.00 worth of Dinero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dinero has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dinero Profile

Dinero (DIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2018. Dinero’s total supply is 10,947,934 coins and its circulating supply is 8,947,929 coins. The official website for Dinero is dinerocoin.org. Dinero’s official message board is dinerocoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Dinero is /r/Dinerocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dinero’s official Twitter account is @dinerocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dinero

Dinero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dinero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

