DigitalNote (XDN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $24,346.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. In the last seven days, DigitalNote has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $24,346.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00749668 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004210 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 839.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000039 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

XDN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,069,203,608 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,300,117 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

