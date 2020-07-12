Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lifted to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.50.

NYSE DEO opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day moving average is $145.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,006,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,221,000 after buying an additional 187,251 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Diageo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Diageo by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,211,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 295.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 970,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,379,000 after purchasing an additional 724,851 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 9.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 968,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,053,000 after purchasing an additional 86,009 shares during the period. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

