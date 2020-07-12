Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Lifted to “Buy” at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Diageo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diageo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.50.
NYSE DEO opened at $141.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $176.22. The company has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.64 and its 200-day moving average is $145.21.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
See Also: Dividend Achievers
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.