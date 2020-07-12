DEX Price Reaches $0.0078 on Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $78,452.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DEX has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01998614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00196912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115148 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

