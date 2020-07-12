DeviantCoin Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEV)

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. Over the last week, DeviantCoin has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. DeviantCoin has a market capitalization of $22.14 million and approximately $12,085.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008546 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeviantCoin Profile

DeviantCoin (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 28,079,063 coins and its circulating supply is 28,079,062 coins. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeviantCoin is deviantcoin.io . DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeviantCoin

DeviantCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

