Deutsche Bank Trims Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price to $37.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Charles Schwab from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65. The firm has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 11,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $394,630.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $259,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $437,618.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 37.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Kathryn A. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hall Kathryn A. now owns 82,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

