Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($93.26) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($103.37) price target on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €79.63 ($89.47).

Siltronic stock opened at €91.92 ($103.28) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of €84.45. Siltronic has a 12-month low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a 12-month high of €153.20 ($172.13).

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

