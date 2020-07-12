Deutsche Bank Reiterates “€225.00” Price Target for Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV)

Deutsche Bank set a €225.00 ($252.81) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MEURV. Royal Bank of Canada set a €230.00 ($258.43) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($241.57) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Pareto Securities set a €235.00 ($264.04) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($224.72) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €223.85 ($251.51).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

