Deutsche Bank Cuts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$143.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank from C$146.00 to C$143.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on X. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Shares of TMX Group stock opened at C$133.51 on Thursday. TMX Group has a 52 week low of C$84.50 and a 52 week high of C$141.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$119.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion and a PE ratio of 29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.06.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$220.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$219.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TMX Group will post 6.3400004 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

In other TMX Group news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total transaction of C$627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

