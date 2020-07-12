Delphy Hits Market Capitalization of $723,053.57 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. One Delphy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $723,053.57 and $2,098.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $465.32 or 0.05038133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002782 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002686 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00017370 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033428 BTC.

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a token. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Delphy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

