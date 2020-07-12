Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DHER has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €91.40 ($102.70) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($95.51) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €113.00 ($126.97) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €88.00 ($98.88) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €93.22 ($104.74).

Shares of DHER stock opened at €95.14 ($106.90) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €89.37 and its 200-day moving average is €75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion and a PE ratio of 78.24. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €38.45 ($43.20) and a 52 week high of €105.15 ($118.15).

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

