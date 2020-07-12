Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Receives $200.07 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $202.40.

DECK has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

NYSE:DECK traded up $6.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.04. 260,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,535. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $829,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,023,634.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.69, for a total value of $99,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,403.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,832 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $1,255,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,697 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after buying an additional 71,039 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

