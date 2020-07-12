Datamine Market Capitalization Achieves $2.21 Million (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 12th. Datamine has a market cap of $2.21 million and $485.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001418 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 300.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004952 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00093346 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00333350 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00049785 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010881 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Buying and Selling Datamine

