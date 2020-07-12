Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €40.00 by Warburg Research

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.07% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €41.00 ($46.07) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America set a €43.00 ($48.31) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €40.33 ($45.32).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €36.68 ($41.21) on Friday. Daimler has a 1 year low of €21.02 ($23.61) and a 1 year high of €54.50 ($61.24). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €35.69 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.65, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.79.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

