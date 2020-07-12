Dai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.86 Million (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. Dai has a total market capitalization of $198.00 million and $6.86 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00010969 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, AirSwap and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $184.44 or 0.01998614 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00196912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115148 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai launched on December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 196,204,146 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,608,321 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OasisDEX, Gatecoin, Bancor Network, DDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC, Gate.io, YoBit, AirSwap, Radar Relay, Bibox and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

