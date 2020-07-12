DAEX Market Cap Hits $1.36 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $2,440.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAEX has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.16 or 0.05027537 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002779 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033471 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

