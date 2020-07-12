CUTcoin (CUT) Hits Market Cap of $2.98 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0281 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $9,687.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010854 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.18 or 0.01996211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00197187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00074162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000995 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00115264 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 109,765,606 coins and its circulating supply is 105,765,606 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

