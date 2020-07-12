CryCash 1-Day Volume Tops $221.00 (CRC)

CryCash (CURRENCY:CRC) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. One CryCash token can now be purchased for $0.0880 or 0.00000953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryCash has a market cap of $421,341.89 and $221.00 worth of CryCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryCash has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000094 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017063 BTC.

CryCash Profile

CryCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. CryCash’s total supply is 7,057,137 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,789,936 tokens. CryCash’s official website is crycash.io . The official message board for CryCash is medium.com/@crycash . CryCash’s official Twitter account is @cry_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryCash Token Trading

CryCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

