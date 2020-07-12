Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.73. Cromwell Group shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 7,191,830 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is an increase from Cromwell Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. Cromwell Group’s payout ratio is 61.40%.

In related news, insider Tanya Cox bought 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$80,100.00 ($54,863.01). Also, insider Lisa Scenna bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.90 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of A$49,225.00 ($33,715.75). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 695,000 shares of company stock valued at $618,275.

About Cromwell Group (ASX:CMW)

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a diversified real estate investor and manager with operations on three continents and a global investor base. As at 31 December 2018, Cromwell had a market capitalisation of $2.2 billion, a direct property investment portfolio in Australia valued at $2.5 billion and total assets under management of $11.5 billion across Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

