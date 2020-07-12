CROAT (CROAT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $103,448.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One CROAT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, CROAT has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a market capitalization of $103,448.00 and $21.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 80,155,816 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

