Critical Review: CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) versus Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP)

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both large-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

82.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Korea Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $12.30 billion 0.85 $791.00 million $1.79 10.77 Korea Electric Power $47.34 billion 0.21 -$1.88 billion ($1.46) -5.39

CenterPoint Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Korea Electric Power. Korea Electric Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CenterPoint Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for CenterPoint Energy and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 2 9 7 0 2.28 Korea Electric Power 2 1 1 0 1.75

CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus price target of $20.94, suggesting a potential upside of 8.69%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than Korea Electric Power.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy -5.28% 15.75% 2.86% Korea Electric Power -2.57% -2.21% -0.78%

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats Korea Electric Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies. As of December 31, 2018, it owned 235 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,338 megavolt amperes; and 15 regional service centers located on a total of 332 acres of land. Its Natural Gas Distribution segment sells regulated intrastate natural gas; provides natural gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers; and offers unregulated services comprising residential appliance repair and maintenance services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment owned approximately 76,000 linear miles of natural gas distribution mains. The company's Energy Services segment provides physical natural gas supplies primarily to commercial and industrial customers, and electric and natural gas utilities; natural gas management services; and physical delivery services, as well as procures and optimizes transportation and storage assets. As of December 31, 20118, it owned and operated 200 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana and Texas; and leases transportation capacity on various interstate and intrastate pipelines, and storage. Its Midstream Investment segment offers natural gas and crude oil gathering, and natural gas processing services to its producer customers; and interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total of 679 generation units, including nuclear, thermal, hydroelectric, and internal combustion units with an installed generation capacity of 82,132 megawatts. Its transmission system consisted of 33,955 circuit kilometers of lines of 765 kilovolts and others, including high-voltage direct current lines, as well as 839 substations with an installed transformer capacity of 311,869 megavolt-amperes; and distribution system included 115,945 megavolt-amperes of transformer capacity and 9,287,199 units of support with a total line length of 483,467 circuit kilometers. The company provides electricity to residential, commercial, educational, industrial, agricultural, street lighting, and overnight power usage. It also offers utility plant maintenance and architectural engineering, information, communication line leasing, resources development, and fly ashes recycling services, as well as sells nuclear fuel. Korea Electric Power Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

