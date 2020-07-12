Critical Contrast: iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) & Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) and iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Luckin Coffee and iPic Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee 0 1 2 0 2.67 iPic Entertainment 2 0 0 0 1.00

Luckin Coffee presently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,136.56%. Given Luckin Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than iPic Entertainment.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luckin Coffee and iPic Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 6.99 -$241.26 million N/A N/A iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.02 -$23.20 million N/A N/A

iPic Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Volatility and Risk

Luckin Coffee has a beta of -1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 247% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iPic Entertainment has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and iPic Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A iPic Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.7% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Luckin Coffee beats iPic Entertainment on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 115 screens at 15 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

