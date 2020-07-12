Critical Contrast: BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDBC)

BNCCORP (OTCMKTS:BNCC) and Fidelity D&D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BNCCORP and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BNCCORP $66.95 million 1.22 $10.23 million N/A N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp $49.46 million 3.61 $11.58 million N/A N/A

Fidelity D&D Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BNCCORP.

Profitability

This table compares BNCCORP and Fidelity D&D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BNCCORP 17.92% 16.50% 1.55% Fidelity D&D Bancorp 24.10% 11.33% 1.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for BNCCORP and Fidelity D&D Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BNCCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity D&D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.4% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of BNCCORP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Fidelity D&D Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

BNCCORP has a beta of 1.25, meaning that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D&D Bancorp has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

BNCCORP Company Profile

BNCCORP, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BNC National Bank that provides community banking, retail and mortgage banking, and wealth management services to businesses and consumers. It offers commercial banking services, including business financing, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, business checking, cash management, corporate credit cards, and merchant services to small to middle-market businesses. The company also provides retail and mortgage banking services, such as personal checking and savings products, personal loans, and card services; and residential loans through a consumer direct channel, as well as a retail channel. In addition, it offers wealth management solutions, including 401(k) and other retirement plans, trust services, and personal wealth advisory; and professional services, such as tax, accounting, payroll, and business planning. The company offers community banking and wealth management services through 15 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, and North Dakota; and mortgage banking services through 13 locations in Arizona, Minnesota, North Dakota, Illinois, Kansas, and Missouri. BNCCORP, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties in Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, consumer loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company also provides alternative financial and insurance products with asset management services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 11 full-service banking offices. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Dunmore, Pennsylvania.

