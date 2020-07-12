Critical Analysis: theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) versus TransUnion (OTCMKTS:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get TransUnion alerts:

This table compares TransUnion and theglobe.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion 12.71% 24.01% 7.44% theglobe.com N/A N/A -332.74%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TransUnion and theglobe.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 3 8 0 2.73 theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransUnion currently has a consensus target price of $92.78, indicating a potential upside of 11.71%. Given TransUnion’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TransUnion is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransUnion and theglobe.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion $2.66 billion 5.91 $346.90 million $2.55 32.57 theglobe.com N/A N/A -$210,000.00 N/A N/A

TransUnion has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.6% of TransUnion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of theglobe.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of TransUnion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

TransUnion has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, theglobe.com has a beta of 4.88, suggesting that its stock price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TransUnion beats theglobe.com on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud. This segment serves various verticals, including financial service, insurance, healthcare, collection, property management, public sector, and other markets. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, decision services, and other value-added risk management services; and consumer services, which enable consumers to manage their personal finances. This segment serves customers in financial services, insurance, automotive, collections, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The Consumer Interactive segment provides credit reports and scores, credit monitoring, fraud protection and resolution, and financial management solutions that enable consumers to manage their personal finances and take precautions against identity theft. This segment offers its products through online and mobile interfaces, as well as through direct and indirect channels. The company serves customers in approximately 30 countries and territories, including North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and India. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.