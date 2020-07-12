Credit Suisse Group Boosts Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target to $62.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oracle from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.34.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $57.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $39.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,376,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $31,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 38.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.