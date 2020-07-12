Covesting (COV) Price Up 6.2% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002567 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and approximately $13,425.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010850 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.86 or 0.01991466 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00197987 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00072284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00114970 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

