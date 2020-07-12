COVA Price Hits $0.0003 (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. COVA has a market cap of $869,001.80 and approximately $401,709.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. In the last seven days, COVA has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $184.51 or 0.01998402 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00196771 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00073661 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00115698 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

