Couchain Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Couchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Couchain has a total market capitalization of $6,030.49 and $567.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Couchain has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Couchain

Couchain (COU) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain . Couchain’s official website is couchain.io . The official message board for Couchain is medium.com/@Couchain

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

