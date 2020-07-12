Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $8.26 Per Share

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the retailer will earn $8.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.21. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on COST. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $297.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.50.

NASDAQ COST opened at $326.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $143.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.47. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $262.71 and a one year high of $328.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,621,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,317,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after purchasing an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,071,000 after purchasing an additional 37,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total transaction of $887,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,380 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,879 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

