CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 20,500.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.5% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in CoreSite Realty by 7.1% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $483,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,463 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Iv Aiv Gp L.L.C. Crp sold 2,620,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.46, for a total value of $310,365,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,633,083 shares of company stock valued at $561,094,645. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. Citigroup raised CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.90.

NYSE:COR opened at $122.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $128.47.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

