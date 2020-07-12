Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Cool Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WARM) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 13,328,528 shares.

Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures and heat pipe architecture. The company also focuses on the development of a parallel power input gearbox for designing a mobile generator system; and an electric load assist technology.

