Contrasting Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) & Smith & Wesson Brands (NYSE:SWBI)

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) and Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Smith & Wesson Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm Ruger & Company Inc $410.51 million 3.25 $32.29 million N/A N/A Smith & Wesson Brands $678.39 million 1.79 -$61.23 million $0.82 26.68

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Smith & Wesson Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smith & Wesson Brands 0 1 2 0 2.67

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc currently has a consensus price target of $92.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.51%. Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus price target of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.07%. Given Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sturm Ruger & Company Inc is more favorable than Smith & Wesson Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.4% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Smith & Wesson Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smith & Wesson Brands has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and Smith & Wesson Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm Ruger & Company Inc 8.24% 12.17% 10.17% Smith & Wesson Brands -9.03% 10.61% 5.88%

Summary

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc beats Smith & Wesson Brands on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Southport, Connecticut.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. It operates through the Firearms and Outdoor Products & Accessories segments. The Firearms segment comprises the manufacture of handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products for sale to a wide variety of customers. The Outdoor Products & Accessories segment engages in the distribution, manufacture, and design of reloading, gunsmithing, and gun cleaning supplies; stainless-steel cutting tools and accessories; flashlights; tree saws and related trimming accessories; shooting supplies, rests, and other related accessories; apparel; vault accessories; laser grips and laser sights; and a full range of products for survival and emergency preparedness. The company was founded by Michell A. Saltz on June 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

