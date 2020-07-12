Contrasting EHang (NASDAQ:EH) & Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NASDAQ:GOL)

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EHang and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million 35.73 -$6.97 million ($1.23) -9.59 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes $3.37 billion 0.41 -$29.72 million $0.84 9.31

EHang has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes -16.07% -10.77% 5.73%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EHang and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes 0 5 2 0 2.29

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.74%. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.40%. Given Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes is more favorable than EHang.

Summary

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes beats EHang on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services. In addition, the company offers Smiles loyalty programs with approximately 15.4 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a single fleet of 115 Boeing 737 Next Generation aircraft and six Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft with 700 daily flights to 69 destinations. GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

