Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Tops $0.0107 on Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Content Value Network has a market cap of $9.87 million and $6.51 million worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges including BitMax, UEX and BitForex. Over the last week, Content Value Network has traded down 29% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.36 or 0.01998505 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00197479 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00073715 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00115572 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, BitForex and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.