CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a report released on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CONSOL Coal Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.12%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCR. B. Riley cut their price objective on CONSOL Coal Resources from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CONSOL Coal Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

CCR stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in CONSOL Coal Resources by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 279,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 100,363 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CONSOL Coal Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,019,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

