Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th.

Comtech Telecomm. has a payout ratio of 75.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Comtech Telecomm. to earn $0.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Get Comtech Telecomm. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.12. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.22). Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $135.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMTL shares. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Comtech Telecomm. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. TheStreet cut Comtech Telecomm. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

About Comtech Telecomm.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecomm. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecomm. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.