Comparing TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) & ENEVA S A/S (NYSE:ENEVY)

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.1% of TransAlta shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

TransAlta has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, meaning that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for TransAlta and ENEVA S A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransAlta 0 1 6 0 2.86 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransAlta currently has a consensus price target of $10.08, suggesting a potential upside of 70.33%. Given TransAlta’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TransAlta is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TransAlta and ENEVA S A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransAlta $1.77 billion 0.92 $61.79 million ($0.09) -65.78 ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransAlta.

Profitability

This table compares TransAlta and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransAlta 7.04% 1.61% 0.53% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Summary

TransAlta beats ENEVA S A/S on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind. It also engages in wholesale trading of electricity and other energy-related commodities and derivatives. The company operates facilities with approximately 9,331 megawatts of aggregate generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

