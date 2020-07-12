ColossusXT Reaches Market Cap of $3.36 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. ColossusXT has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $10,414.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000513 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ColossusXT Profile

ColossusXT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,178,457,282 coins and its circulating supply is 12,137,415,455 coins. ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ColossusXT is colossusxt.io . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ColossusXT Coin Trading

ColossusXT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

