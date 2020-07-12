CoinFi (COFI) Price Hits $0.0014

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One CoinFi token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Kyber Network. Over the last seven days, CoinFi has traded 23.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CoinFi has a total market cap of $290,948.21 and $361,152.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010861 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.34 or 0.01998957 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00197278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00073036 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000994 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000195 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00115465 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

CoinFi’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,293,850 tokens. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com

Buying and Selling CoinFi

CoinFi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Cobinhood, IDEX, FCoin, Kyber Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

