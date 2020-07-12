CoinEx Token Trading Up 3.7% This Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token token can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $7.26 million and $2.03 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.01989569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00197709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00072554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000992 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00114999 BTC.

CoinEx Token was first traded on July 9th, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 661,256,467 tokens. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.com . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

